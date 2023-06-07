Jodie Comer Ends Broadway Show ‘Prima Facie’ After 10 Minutes Because She Couldn’t Breathe

English actress Jodie Comer “halted” the June 7 matinee performance of her one-woman Broadway play, Prima Facie, over breathing issues amid the horrible air quality in New York City from the ongoing Candian wildfires. “Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa.”

Jodie, 30, was helped off the stage by a manager after she informed the audience she was having trouble breathing, an eyewitness told Variety. She was about 10 minutes into the performance when she announced she could no longer continue. About 20 minutes later, the show resumed with Dani, per the New York Daily News. The Killing Eve actress has been playing her character of Tessa on Broadway since April, but portrayed her in a production on the West End beginning in April 2022.

New York City topped the list of cities with the worst air quality on Wednesday, per ABC News. The northeast and tri-state areas have been engulfed in a dangerous orange haze due to the Canadian wildfires, with at least 16 states affected. A timelapse of the growing haze around the Big Apple can be seen below.

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

Several outdoor events have been delayed due to the hazardous smoke, including Wednesday’s games between the White Sox and the Yankees and between the Tigers and Phillies, which are set to be played in New York City and Philadelphia, respectively. The WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty has also been postponed.

The fires have so far burned 8.7 million acres and began weeks ago, and may help this wildfire season become Canada’s worst ever. Canada — and much of the northeast — has experienced warm temperatures with long periods of droughts, making ideal circumstances for wildfires to start. “International liaison officers” from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa have flown into Canada to assist with fighting the fires, per CBS News. The U.S. has also sent over 1,200 firefighters.