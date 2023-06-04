Michael J. Fox Celebrates Lookalike Son Sam’s 34th Birthday Amid Increasingly Difficult Parkinsons Battle: Photos

Michael J. Fox, 61, posted a sweet birthday tribute for son Sam Fox on his 34th birthday. The mi icon shared a photo dump from the celebrations to Instagram earlier this week, including one of Sam blowing out candles on a chocolate cake and looking just like his dad. In others, the duo were spotted in Vancouver, Canada — Michael’s hometown — as they enjoyed the beautiful scenery including oceans and the mountains. Michael also sweetly kissed his son Sam in one photo.

“Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best. Proud to be your pops. Love you!” Michael wrote in his caption as he paid tribute to Sam, who he shares with wife Tracy Pollan. The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 1988, are also parents to Sam’s younger siblings: twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 27, and Esmé Annabelle, 21.

Sam’s mom Tracy also took to Instagram to wish her son a happy birthday with a photo of the two riding a horse. “Happy Birthday to the absolute best son ever! You fill my life with so much joy, humor, kindness, and random information that I never knew! I love you!” she exclaimed in her own caption.

The birthday celebration comes amid Michael’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s diagnosis — which affects his motor skills and nervous system — which he recently revealed has been progressing. “Yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting hard, it’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?” he said on CBS Sunday Morning on April 30 as he promoted Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie on Apple TV+.

In the same interview, the Canadian-born star shared he didn’t believe he would live to see his 80th birthday. “All these subtle ways that gets you. … You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s. So I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it. … I’m not gonna be 80. I’m not gonna be 80,” he said to host Jane Pauley.