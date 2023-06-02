Chad Michael Murray, 41, Goes Shirtless While Wearing Majorly Low-Rise Pants In New Video

Chad Michael Murray is more ripped than ever at 41 years old! The One Tree Hill star’s wife, Sarah Roemer, took to Instagram on June 1 to share a shirtless video of him. In the clip, he’s wearing sweatpants that are hanging dangerously low on his hips, putting his full midsection on display. In addition to his abs, his hip dips are also front and center in Sarah’s video.

Sarah let the video do the talking, captioning it with nothing but Chad’s Instagram handle. However, she had The Beatles’ “Help!” playing in the background, making it clear that she was swooning over the footage herself. The comments section was flooded with fans showing their approval. “How many times did I watch this? Yes,” one person commented.

Chad and Sarah started dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of Chosen. They secretly got married in 2015 when they were expecting their first child. Their son was born in 2015 followed by a daughter in 2017.

While Chad and Sarah aren’t shy about showing off their relationship on social media, they keep their kids out of the public eye as much as possible. When they do post photos of the kids, their faces are not visible.

Before marrying Sarah, Chad was married to his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush for five months in 2005. They continued working on the series together after their divorce. He then got engaged to Kenzie Dalton in April 2006, but they called it off after seven years in August 2013.

It appears that Chad is about to have some time off to spend with his wife and kids this summer. He most recently starred in the Canadian series Sullivan’s Crossing, which aired during March and May. A second season of the show has yet to be confirmed, and Chad has no other pending projects listed at the moment. Surely, fans will be crossing fingers that Sarah keeps the shirtless content coming during this potential downtime!