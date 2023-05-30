DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI Hit & Run In Miami, Police Confirm: See Mugshot

DaniLeigh's in a whole lot of trouble. The singer was busted for DUI after allegedly striking a moped rider, resulting in a spinal fracture and a lacerated kidney.

May 30, 2023 2:27PM EDT
Since DaniLeigh has been arrested for alleged DUI hit and run in Miami Beach. The 28-year-old, who is rapper DaBaby's ex and mother to one of his children, was detained after allegedly hitting a person on a scooter while over the drink-drive limit. She posed for this mugshot after being arrested early Tuesday morning. According to reports, a police report claims several witnesses saw the entertainer speeding and swerving between lanes before striking a person riding a motorized scooter, and dragging the moped for about a block. One bystander reportedly flagged down a nearby police officer, who then initiated a stop. Police described Dani as smelling of alcohol and they conducted field sobriety tests, which she failed, and later took a breathalyzer. Dani was booked on three felony charges - driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. The alleged victim was reportedly sent to hospital with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. 30 May 2023 Pictured: DaniLeigh. Photo credit: Miami-Dade Corrections/SL/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA988842_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper DaBaby and DaniLeigh were seen leaving a seafood restaurant in Beverly Hills. The pair left the restaurant together after months of dating rumors. DaniLeigh walked out with her hand around DaBaby’s arm while they made their way to their car. Wearing a green t-shirt, Nike gear and one apple AirPod in his ear, DaBaby opened the car door for DaniLeigh.Pictured: DaBabyBACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: picsbyalexjr / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections/SL/MEGA

DaniLeigh found herself behind bars on the morning of May 30. The 28-year-old entertainer was arrested over allegedly hitting someone with her car while driving under the influence. Around 12:53 AM, officers were dispatched to an area in Miami Beach, Florida, according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife. The report states that witnesses observed a gray Mercedes Benz, allegedly driven by DaniLeigh (b. Danielle Curiel), traveling at “a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.” The report states that the vehicle “hit a moped (scooter) and continued traveling. The vehicle did not stop or slow down.”

(Miami-Dade Corrections/SL/MEGA)

The report claims that “multiple people attempted to get the driver’s attention and advise her that she was dragging the moped.” The report claims that the alleged victim of the hit-and-run was transported to Ryder Trauma and that the moped driver – a male – suffered “non-life threatening injuries” that included a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Dani’s camp for comment.

After one of the witnesses called 911, an officer responded and initiated a traffic stop on the gray Mercedes. “Initially, the driver refused to stop,” read the report. Eventually, the driver – again, DaniLeigh – eventually complied. The report also states that the officer “could smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle” once DaniLeigh rolled down the window. The officer noticed DaniLeigh’s “motor skills [appeared] to be sluggish.”

(Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

DaniLeigh “advised officers that she never hit a motorist,” reads the report. “She also advised of not having consumed any alcoholic beverages. When asked where she was coming from, the driver advised that she was coming from a private Memorial Day party.” The officer initiated a field sobriety test, which DaniLeigh complied with. “Miss Curiel failed to perform to standard.” So, she was arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Breath Testing room. She took a breath test, and the report claims her two tests came back with a breath alcohol level of 0.145 and 0.148, well over the limit of 0.08.

Dani faces three felony charges: driving under the influence, leaving a scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. Her vehicle was impounded, and “during the inventory of the vehicle [an officer] located an open bottle of 1942 Don Julio. There was no alcohol in the bottle.”

DaniLeigh recently spoke with HollywoodLife about her upcoming music. “I really want to go in on my dancing this year,” she said when talking about her new song and forthcoming album. “I wanted my people and fans to feel good about themselves,” she said. “So just empowering them, just encouraging people to dance. The dance videos that I see people doing to [the song], it’s just so cool to see because I’m like, ‘Hey, look at her and her bag.’ Like just feeling herself. That’s what I wanted with this record.”

