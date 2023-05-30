DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI Hit & Run In Miami, Police Confirm: See Mugshot

DaniLeigh found herself behind bars on the morning of May 30. The 28-year-old entertainer was arrested over allegedly hitting someone with her car while driving under the influence. Around 12:53 AM, officers were dispatched to an area in Miami Beach, Florida, according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife. The report states that witnesses observed a gray Mercedes Benz, allegedly driven by DaniLeigh (b. Danielle Curiel), traveling at “a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.” The report states that the vehicle “hit a moped (scooter) and continued traveling. The vehicle did not stop or slow down.”

The report claims that “multiple people attempted to get the driver’s attention and advise her that she was dragging the moped.” The report claims that the alleged victim of the hit-and-run was transported to Ryder Trauma and that the moped driver – a male – suffered “non-life threatening injuries” that included a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Dani’s camp for comment.

After one of the witnesses called 911, an officer responded and initiated a traffic stop on the gray Mercedes. “Initially, the driver refused to stop,” read the report. Eventually, the driver – again, DaniLeigh – eventually complied. The report also states that the officer “could smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle” once DaniLeigh rolled down the window. The officer noticed DaniLeigh’s “motor skills [appeared] to be sluggish.”

DaniLeigh “advised officers that she never hit a motorist,” reads the report. “She also advised of not having consumed any alcoholic beverages. When asked where she was coming from, the driver advised that she was coming from a private Memorial Day party.” The officer initiated a field sobriety test, which DaniLeigh complied with. “Miss Curiel failed to perform to standard.” So, she was arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Breath Testing room. She took a breath test, and the report claims her two tests came back with a breath alcohol level of 0.145 and 0.148, well over the limit of 0.08.

Dani faces three felony charges: driving under the influence, leaving a scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. Her vehicle was impounded, and “during the inventory of the vehicle [an officer] located an open bottle of 1942 Don Julio. There was no alcohol in the bottle.”

