WWE Star Alexa Bliss Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ashlee Simpson’s Ex Ryan Cabrera

WWE star Alexa Bliss is pregnant! The Masked Singer alum, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 30, to share the happy news with an ultrasound pic! In the photo, she sat with hubby Ryan Cabrera (who happens to be Ashlee Simpson‘s ex) at a piano and puckered up with a kiss. In their hands were glasses of champagne with an adorable sign reading “Do not refill until December.” On top of the piano was an enlarged photo of their ultrasound with a note reading “Baby Cabrera coming soon.” She also shared a pic of a baby onesie reading “Best Oops Ever” and a photo of herself and Ryan blowing up balloons reading, “Expected to pop” and “December 2023.”

In the caption, Alexa admitted the pregnancy wasn’t planned! ‘The best moments in life are the completely unexpected,” she wrote. “Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.” The blonde beauty’s 6.1 million followers were thrilled for her, and many took to the comments thread to congratulate the couple.

“That’s awesome!!! Congratulations to the both of you!!!” wrote a fan, while another quipped, “Congratulations! Being in the ring will have prepared you well for motherhood!” There was no shortage of famous well-wishers as well — fellow WWE powerhouse Ronda Rousey weighed in with, “Ahhhh! Congrats mama!!!”

We have no doubt the couple will complement each other well as parents. In a March 2023 interview, Alexa admitted that her husband had helped her get over her fear of performing as the Axolotl on The Masked Singer. “My husband helped me a lot to kind of get over that fear in that sense because he told me right before we went out as I was starting to panic a little bit,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was like, ‘Hey, you’ve already faced your fear. You sang for these people already during rehearsal. You’ve done it. You’ve sung in front of people. It’s fine because this is the fun part. This is the time for you to have fun.’ It was really great having him there to help me with that.”

Ryan and Alexa married in April of 2022, with members of NSYNC staging an impromptu performance at the star-studded California wedding.