WWE Star Alexa Bliss Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ashlee Simpson’s Ex Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss is about to become a mom! She announced her pregnancy alongside Ashlee Simpson's ex, Ryan Cabrera.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 30, 2023 6:23PM EDT
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
View gallery
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' film premiere, New York, USA - 15 May 2022
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss outside Songs For Tomorrow Aaron Carter Memorial at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood Pictured: Ryan Cabrera,Alexa Bliss Ref: SPL5515943 180123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Bonnie Wright 12th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, Arrivals, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2017
Image Credit: SplashNews

WWE star Alexa Bliss is pregnant! The Masked Singer alum, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 30, to share the happy news with an ultrasound pic! In the photo, she sat with hubby Ryan Cabrera (who happens to be Ashlee Simpsons ex) at a piano and puckered up with a kiss. In their hands were glasses of champagne with an adorable sign reading “Do not refill until December.” On top of the piano was an enlarged photo of their ultrasound with a note reading “Baby Cabrera coming soon.” She also shared a pic of a baby onesie reading “Best Oops Ever” and a photo of herself and Ryan blowing up balloons reading, “Expected to pop” and “December 2023.”

In the caption, Alexa admitted the pregnancy wasn’t planned! ‘The best moments in life are the completely unexpected,” she wrote. “Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.”  The blonde beauty’s 6.1 million followers were thrilled for her, and many took to the comments thread to congratulate the couple.

“That’s awesome!!! Congratulations to the both of you!!!” wrote a fan, while another quipped, “Congratulations! Being in the ring will have prepared you well for motherhood!” There was no shortage of famous well-wishers as well — fellow WWE powerhouse Ronda Rousey weighed in with, “Ahhhh! Congrats mama!!!”

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
SplashNews

We have no doubt the couple will complement each other well as parents. In a March 2023 interview, Alexa admitted that her husband had helped her get over her fear of performing as the Axolotl on The Masked Singer. “My husband helped me a lot to kind of get over that fear in that sense because he told me right before we went out as I was starting to panic a little bit,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was like, ‘Hey, you’ve already faced your fear. You sang for these people already during rehearsal. You’ve done it. You’ve sung in front of people. It’s fine because this is the fun part. This is the time for you to have fun.’ It was really great having him there to help me with that.”

Ryan and Alexa married in April of 2022, with members of NSYNC staging an impromptu performance at the star-studded California wedding. 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad