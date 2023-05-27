Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane, 17, Plays Drums With Foo Fighters 14 Months After Dad’s Death

A year after Shane played with the band for the 1st time, he made another appearance during the Boston Calling Music Festival.

May 27, 2023 3:47PM EDT
The late Taylor Hawkins’ 17-year-old son Shane once again performed with Foo Fighters. The teen paid tribute to his father alongside the band’s lead singer Dave Grohl at the Boston Calling Music Festival on Friday, May 16 to a cheering crowd at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts. as he assisted for track “I’ll Stick Around.” Dave sweetly introduced Shane to the audience, saying, “How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?” The legendary rocker then announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!”

The appearance was a tribute to his late father, who was scheduled to perform with Dave and the band at the festival back in 2022. The group later cancelled the appearance following Taylor’s death at the age of 50, which occurred in Colombia on March 25, 2022, where they were also playing a concert.

Shane made his debut with the band just months ago in London when he helped play the drums on “My Hero” on Sept. 3, 2022. The concert was a star-studded tribute for Taylor and his legacy after his death, with appearances by Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, AC/DC’s Brian JohnsonMetallica’s Lars Ulrich, KeshaLiam Gallagher and more.

Dave Grohl introduced Taylor Hawkins son Shane before a surprise performance on May 26. (ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA)

During the Boston show on Friday evening, Dave also spoke about the loss of his band mate and close friend Taylor — revealing that performing without him has been difficult. “I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing it together,” he said to the audience at one point. “So our band is truly like a family. Because we’ve been together for so long, we truly love each other. So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together,” he also said in videos captured on social media.

“[It’s] funny feeling being up here with you guys tonight, but I feel like let’s do it together, we can make this thing feel alright,” he explained. “It’s different now. To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now,” Dave added, dedicating the song “Monkey Wrench” to “Shane and the Hawkins family.”

