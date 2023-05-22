Paris Hilton’s Dog Dead At 23: ‘She Was More Than Just A Pet’

Paris Hilton said goodbye to her beloved dog on Monday, May 22. The Simple Life star, 42, revealed that her chihuahua Harajuku B***h had died at 23 in a lengthy Instagram post. Paris shared a number of photos of her beloved pup over the years and wrote about how special she was to her in the caption. “She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now,” she wrote in the post.

As Paris eulogized her puppy, she spoke about how important Harajuku was to her. “For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” she wrote. “She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Her dog joined her throughout her career, often at events and on the red carpet with Paris. The heiress said that the chihuahua was always a “ball of love” and “brightening up even the darkest of days.” As she concluded, Paris said she’d always love Harajuku. “Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade,” she wrote. “Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever.”

Harajuku was one of the dogs that Paris had for the longest time. She’s had a number of dogs throughout her life, and she regularly shared photos of them and brought them along with her to different events. Her dog Tinkerbell died at age 14 in 2015. In 2022, another one of Paris’ pups Diamond Baby went missing, and she announced that she was lost in a social media post, per Entertainment Tonight. 

