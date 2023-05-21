‘Ride’ Exclusive Preview: Cash & Tuff Have A Heated Conversation About Austin

Cash and Tuff get a moment to themselves to have an honest conversation about their relationship and Austin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 21 episode of Ride. Cash asks Tuff what’s on his mind, and Tuff doesn’t hesitate to tell his older brother. “Secret voicemails, all these debts, rigging a bull…” Tuff begins to say.

He continues, “I’m the only brother you have now. This is it. This is all we got, each other, and you won’t even talk to me.”

Cash responds, “You worshipped him. I don’t want to take that away from you.” Tuff brings up Cash not calling Austin back. Cash reminds Tuff that he was on active duty during that time.

Tuff quips, “That never stopped you from checking in.” Tuff continues to not hold back with his older brother. “You don’t want to say it, I will. It’s because of Missy. And that’s why you left in the first place, isn’t it? Your own brother calls you like that, and you don’t even call him back?”

Cash snaps, “I was in a recon mission halfway across the world. I was 8,000 miles away from home, brother. Where were you?”

The synopsis for the May 21 episode reads, “Valeria finally reveals the secrets of her past, and the truth of Austin’s secrets surface, causing Cash to spiral into a dark and dangerous place.”

Cash and Tuff’s brotherly dynamic has spilled over into real life, according to Jake Foy, who plays the youngest McMurray brother. “Beau [Mirchoff] and I also get along as brothers,” the actor told Digital Journal. “We are in constant touch with each other. Beau has been fantastic, and he is like family. I will work with Beau for as long as I can.”

New episodes of Ride air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. The season 1 finale of Ride is set to air on May 28.