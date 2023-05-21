Natalie Portman Slays In Red Mini Dress & Long Tiered Gown In 2 Striking Looks At Cannes

Natalie Portman stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May20 as she dared to impress in not one, but two, incredible outfits. The Oscar winner, 41, first dropped jaws in a ravishing red mini dress and matching jacket, before causing a commotion in a re-creation of the iconic ‘Junon’ dress designed by Christian Dior in 1949, as seen on Twitter.

And the fashion homage did not go unnoticed by fans, who went wild over it on social media. One commented, “THIS IS AN INSANE PULL,” as another stan gushed via Twitter, “Natalie has been the Miss Dior ambassador for over a decade. If anyone deserves to have a custom replica of one of Dior’s most iconic dresses made just for them, it’s her. I absolutely love this moment for her.”

As a Dior ambassador, the Black Swan star may be afforded special privileges, as Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri created the gown for her, per Parade. Natalie is also documenting her Cannes ensembles on her Instagram, as she gushed about her lilac purple Celine gown in a May 20 post.

Natalie appeared alongside her May December co-stars Julianne Moore, Riverdale’s Charles Melton and Cory Michael Smith, as well as director Todd Haynes. The film, which stars Natalie as a Hollywood actress researching the life of Gracie (Julianne), who made headlines after she started a romance with Joe (Charles Melton), a man 23 years her junior, got a six-minute standing ovation at Cannes, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahead of the festival, Natalie opened up about her experiences at it over the years. “We premiered Star Wars: Episode II there, and I had a shaved head because I was doing V for Vendetta,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of her Cannes debut in 2002. “So I went to Cannes with a shaved head that year. That was wild. And I had a movie that year in competition, Free Zone. That was fun. Everyone was just rubbing my head like I was their troll doll. Troll doll minus the hair.”