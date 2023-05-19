Jessie J Gives Birth To Beautiful Baby Boy After Suffering Miscarriage Just Before: ‘Happy Tears’

Jessie J has given birth to her first child! “A week ago, my whole life changed. My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size,” wrote the singer in an Instagram Story posted on May 19. “The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here, and mine. I am so grateful. Phew. *happy tears*.”

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support,” she added. “I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

The “Pricetag” singer, 34, announced she was pregnant via an emotional Instagram video she shared in January. The video began with a positive pregnancy test and then showed a clip from an ultrasound appointment before revealing bump pics as her pregnancy progressed. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Jessie has not revealed the paternity of her pregnancy, but she has been linked to Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Colman for about a year.

In February, the British star announced she was expecting a baby boy just before she hit the carpet for the 2023 BRIT Awards. Alongside a video of herself cradling her healthy baby bump while singing, she wrote, “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… Oh yeah… I’m having a boy.” In the video, she also said, “Hi,” to her baby boy as she smiled down with our joy at him.

The Grammy-nominated singer previously became pregnant as a single woman but, unfortunately, lost the baby. She detailed her heartbreaking experience in a since-deleted Instagram post in Nov. 2021. Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…,” Jessie captioned a photo of herself showing off a positive pregnancy test. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she continued.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she continued. “I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”