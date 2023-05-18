The 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards: Best In Skincare & Body Care

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

The second category of the 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards – skin & body care – has officially been announced and this year’s winners did not disappoint. We looked at all different features from texture to results, price, and even fragrance to provide you with a list of the best of the best in all categories.

From serums to cleaners, acne spot treatments, and so much more, we rounded up all of the best products that we tried, tested, and swear by, and you can see all of the winners below and in the gallery above, plus, you can shop them right here.

1. BEST SERUM – First Aid Beauty Bounce-Boosting Serum

This collagen & peptide serum is great for anti-aging and is fragrance-free & cruelty-free. It’s super lightweight and helps soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles while keeping your skin hydrated. $44, sephora.com

2. BEST PRIMER – Stila Cosmetics All About The Blur Blurring & Smoothing Primer

We absolutely loved this primer that preps and primes the skin leaving you with a flawless base for your makeup. The primer is infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and a skin-nurturing Skin Blurring Complex that all work together to hydrate and smooth out your skin. $36, stilacosmetics.com

3. BEST SELF-TANNER – St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum

This St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum was a clear winner because of how easily the serum glides on your skin to deliver a gradual tan. The best part is, you don’t have to rinse it off when you’re done – just simply apply the self-tanner and you’re good to carry on your day. $48, ulta.com

4. BEST SPF – Mama Sol 100% Mineral Moisturizing Sunscreen

We are now fully obsessed with this 100% mineral sunscreen that is also moisturizing & has SPF 30. It’s a three-in-one product as it works as a moisturizer, a sunscreen, and a makeup primer. $44, shopmamasol.com

5. BEST TINTED MOISTURIZER – AYVA Skincare Hydroveda Sheer Tinted Moisturizer SPF 40 Shade 2

This tinted moisturizer infused with hyaluronic acid gives your skin the perfect amount of tint while hydrating your skin and the best part is, it has SPF 40. $38, amazon.com

6. BEST ACNE TREATMENT – Differin Gel

This acne treatment gel helps target spots & clear breakouts while also preventing new acne from forming. It targets two main issues – clogged pores and inflammation – while other acne treatments do not. $28, amazon.com

7. BEST EYE CREAM – Provence Beauty No Baggage Adaptogen Eye Cream

When we used this eye cream, we instantly felt our eyes de-puff. The smooth, silky-like cream feels cooling to the touch and is lightweight and silky so it glides under your eyes easily, targeting your puffy bags with hydration. $20, ulta.com

8. BEST CLEANSER – philosophy purity made simple pore purifying foam cleanser

This cleanser helps remove impurities from pores & is made with papaya enzyme and glycolic acid to help give your skin an extremely deep clean without drying your skin. As an added bonus, it’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, formaldehydes, sls, sles, phenoxyethanol & BHT and is a vegan formula. $27, philosophy.com

9. BEST EXFOLIATOR – Purlisse Dragon Fruit + Niacinamide Exfoliating Face Polish

This resurfacing exfoliator is enriched with Dragon Fruit and Niacinamide to strengthen and improve the natural barrier of the skin, while also improving skin texture and giving your complexion a boost of radiance. $35, purlisse.com

10. BEST FACE MASK – Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream-Infused Mask

Perfect for dry skin, this sheet mask adheres to the face and delivers an extreme dose of moisture thanks to the cream that’s infused in the sheet, leaving even the dryest of skin hydrated. $15, drjart.com