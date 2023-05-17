2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards: Best Drugstore Makeup & Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.



The verdict is in and the winners of the drugstore makeup and skincare categories are here. The 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards are officially live and you can see all of our top picks below.

From a razor to bronzer, mascara, and more – this year’s winners are seriously fabulous, and even though they have an affordable price point, they still pack a big punch. Despite the lower prices, our drugstore winners work just as well as luxurious products and you can shop all of the winners below.

1. BEST RAZOR – Billie Moonbeam Razor Starter Kit

We love this glow-in-the-dark razor not only because it looks super cool, but because it works just as well. The starter pack includes a razor handle, 2 blades, and a magnetic holder to keep your razor out of the shower puddle. $10, mybillie.com

2. BEST SHAMPOO – Maui Moisture Clarify & Soothe + Black Soap Shampoo

Infused with Black Soap, this shampoo cleans and calms your scalp without stripping your hair of its natural oils. It smells delicious and leaves your curls feeling and looking bouncy. $11, ulta.com

3. BEST HAIR SERUM – John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum

If there’s one hair product that you need it is definitely this John Frieda hair serum. It’s super hydrating, it tames fly-aways, helps fight frizz & leaves your hair looking & feeling smooth & shiny. $12, walmart.com

4. BEST MAKEUP REMOVER – CeraVe Comforting Eye Makeup Remover

There are so many makeup removers on the market that come in all different forms, however, this one from CeraVe was a clear winner in our eyes. This waterproof eye makeup remover is formulated with hyaluronic acid & 3 essential ceramides that help clean your face while keeping it hydrated. $11, amazon.com

5. BEST MASCARA – Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara

This mascara gives you the most volume you could ask for while leaving a highly pigmented shade on your lashes and even better, it has a great price point and it washes off easily. $13, maybelline.com

6. BEST HAIRSPRAY – Red by Kiss Styler Fixer Freeze Hairspray

If you’re looking for a hairspray that gives you a strong hold, leaving your styled hair perfectly in place, then this is the perfect hairspray for you and it’s super affordable. $9, ivyusa.com

7. BEST FOUNDATION – e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter

There’s a reason this foundation went viral on TikTok recently and it’s because it truly is magic. It has a highlighter mixed in that gives your face a natural-looking glow while covering up imperfections & leaving your face with a clear base. $14, elfcosmetics.com

8. BEST BRONZER – essence Makeup Baby Got Bronze

This creamy bronzer is perfect for on-the-go or makeup at home. It’s cute and small which makes it easy to throw in your purse and reapply whenever you want, plus, the smooth formula makes it super easy to blend in with either your hands or a makeup brush. $5, essencemakeup.com

9. BEST SHAVING CREAM – eos Cashmere Skin Shave Butter

The name says it all – this shave cream leaves you with “cashmere skin.” Made with avocado butter, hydrating cupuaçu butter & soothing aloe, this shave cream leaves your skin hydrated for 72 hours so you’re left with a smooth shave. $9, evolutionofsmooth.com

10. BEST FALSE LASHES – I-ENVY Deep C Curl

These knot-free lashes gave us the most natural-looking lash lift without all the hassle. The individual sets allow you to achieve all different types of looks that can be taken from day to night. $4, ivyusa.com