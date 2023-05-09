Robert De Niro Waves At Fans In 1st Photos Since Revealing He’s Welcomed His 7th Child

Robert De Niro was seen walking outside in casual clothes, just hours after it was announced he is a father again.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 9, 2023 9:59PM EDT
Robert De Niro
View gallery
Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro’s son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018, nearly 20 years after De Niro first filed for divorce from his second wife. Back then, there was also a nasty custody over Elliot and despite everything that was going on, De Niro spent as much time with his youngest son as he could. “He would break off a meeting with me if he had to go see Elliot,” Chuck Low, a friend of De Niro’s and a part-time actor once told People. Pictured: Elliot De Niro, Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Robert De Niro and Drena De Niro 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2016
Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Robert De Niro, 79, was spotted out and about for the first time since he made headlines for having a seventh child. The actor wore a casual outfit that included a gray polo shirt under a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes as he walked by a barricade in New York City, NY. He also wore glasses and appeared to wave at onlookers at one point.

Robert De Niro
Robert during his outing. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

It’s unclear where Robert was going, but the outing is the first time he’s been seen in public since the news shocked many. He confirmed the new addition during a May 9 interview with ET Canada. When the interviewer mentioned his “six” kids, he corrected them. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he said. His rep also confirmed the news.

Robert De Niro
Another photo from the outing. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Robert didn’t mention who the mother of his new child is, but he has been romantically linked to Tiffany Chen since 2021 and she was seen with an apparent baby bump under a gray sweater and black dress while she was out and about with Robert in April, according to Page Six. It’s unknown at this time whether the new addition is a boy or girl.

As the joyous news of another baby makes its rounds, Robert has been the father of six children for years. His brood includes Drena De Niro, 51, whom he adopted during a previous relationship, son Raphael De Niro, 46, twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, 27, son Elliot De Niro, 25, and a child born via surrogate in 2011.

In addition to confirming his new baby, Robert gushed over all his kids and how they deal with disagreements, in the ET Canada interview. “My kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful,” he explained. “My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. But I adore her, you know. And my youngest now…that’ll be more to come. It is what it is.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad