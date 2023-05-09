Robert De Niro Waves At Fans In 1st Photos Since Revealing He’s Welcomed His 7th Child

Robert De Niro, 79, was spotted out and about for the first time since he made headlines for having a seventh child. The actor wore a casual outfit that included a gray polo shirt under a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes as he walked by a barricade in New York City, NY. He also wore glasses and appeared to wave at onlookers at one point.

It’s unclear where Robert was going, but the outing is the first time he’s been seen in public since the news shocked many. He confirmed the new addition during a May 9 interview with ET Canada. When the interviewer mentioned his “six” kids, he corrected them. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he said. His rep also confirmed the news.

Robert didn’t mention who the mother of his new child is, but he has been romantically linked to Tiffany Chen since 2021 and she was seen with an apparent baby bump under a gray sweater and black dress while she was out and about with Robert in April, according to Page Six. It’s unknown at this time whether the new addition is a boy or girl.

As the joyous news of another baby makes its rounds, Robert has been the father of six children for years. His brood includes Drena De Niro, 51, whom he adopted during a previous relationship, son Raphael De Niro, 46, twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, 27, son Elliot De Niro, 25, and a child born via surrogate in 2011.

In addition to confirming his new baby, Robert gushed over all his kids and how they deal with disagreements, in the ET Canada interview. “My kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful,” he explained. “My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. But I adore her, you know. And my youngest now…that’ll be more to come. It is what it is.”