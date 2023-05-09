LOCASH Recall Writing Tim McGraw’s Record Breaking ‘Truck Yeah’ After Being Told ‘Truck Songs Don’t Work’ (Exclusive)

There’s somethin’ ’bout a truck, and no matter what, they will never go out of style when it comes to a country song. Country singer-songwriter duo LOCASH, comprised of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, opened up about writing Tim McGraw‘s highest debuting single of all-time, “Truck Yeah,” while chatting with HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The “I Love This Life” pair recalled their moment in ‘a write’ with fellow artist Chris Janson, and a person from the label came in. “He comes in and he says, ‘Hey guys, I don’t know what you guys are going to write today, but please don’t write anything about trucks. Truck songs don’t work in country music anymore,'” LOCASH explained.

They continued, “We kind of thought he was joking, but he was like, ‘No, no, I’m serious. No one’s cutting truck songs.’ And we were like, okay, challenge accepted.” Preston recalled, “Danny Myrick looked at us and said, ‘I say we write a song about trucks?’ And we all kind of laughed, but then he looked at Chris [Lucas] and Chris goes, ‘I’m in,’ and he looked at Chris Jansen and Chris Jansen goes, ‘Fuck yeah,’ and I said, ‘No, no…truck yeah.’ And boom.” Preston, Chris, Chris and Danny went on to write what would be ‘Truck Yeah’ in an hour. “We got in trouble because we were stomping so loud, the people underneath us were pissed!” Chris laughed.

Since then, LOCASH has had a number of catchy country tunes of their own. Their 2025 hit “I Love This Life” went certified Platinum, while “I Know Somebody” was number 1 on the US Country Radio charts. Through it all, the duo has stayed true to their ‘LOCASH’-effect, which is the positivity and energy that radiates through each song, like their current single, “Three Favorite Colors.”

“It’s about America, man. It’s about unity. I think America needs it more than anything right now. We all need it. We all need to come together and realize when we come together, we always win,” Preston explained. “We all should just do it and music can do it. And I think this song does that very well.” At the same time, Chris added that the two have been “writing [their] butts off]” and have forayed into some new territory when it comes to themes. “We’ll go back to some of the stuff where we used to sing to ladies,” LOCASH teased, adding that they now own their publishing rights for the first time in 12 years, which opens the door for an even stronger legacy.

LOCASH also just added ‘Bravolebrity’ to their resumes, as they were featured in an episode of Bravos’ Summer House, when they performed at Kyle Cooke’s 40th birthday party. The country stars were connected with the reality TV star at an event for his sparkling seltzer brand Lover Boy in Nashville, and they struck up a bond. “They had taken straw and hay and put it in the backyard and really set the stage. They had a mechanical bull and just everything country,” Chris recalled. “It was fun!” LOCASH went on to serve as bartenders on Watch What Happens Live! when the episode aired.

You can catch LOCASH currently on Kane Brown’s Drunk Or Dreaming tour and upcoming music festivals!