Florence Welch Cries Watching ‘Dog Days’ Play at the End of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Watch

Florence Welch, 36, is in bliss after her and her band’s hit 2008 song, “Dog Days Are Over,” was featured in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film. The Florence and the Machine lead singer took to TikTok to share the moment she watched when the tune was played at the end of the movie, and admitted she was crying with joy. In the clip, she can be seen sitting in a theater as the song can be heard playing over the speakers and she’s laughing and crying in shock.

“So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened ♥️ x,” Florence wrote in the caption.

It didn’t take long for her fans to respond and express their own excitement about the epic moment. “DOG DAYS IS IN GAURDIANS?? this has sold my ticket,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “I was not expecting this song at the end, made me cry even more!” A third called the song being in the film, “cool,” and a fourth wrote, “i was hysterically sobbing during this scene because they played dog days 💛.”

Florence’s latest vide comes 14 years after “Dog Days Are Over” was released on Florence and the Machine‘s debut studio album, Lungs. The hit song was apparently recorded with no instruments in a studio that was the “size of a loo” and was inspired by a text installment titled “Dog Days Are Over” by artist Ugo Rondinone. Florence, who co-wrote the song with Isabella Summers, used to see it everyday when she would ride her bike over Waterloo Bridge.

After the song was released in the U.S. and beyond, it reached many chart positions. On the US Billboard Hot 100, its peak position was #21, and in the UK Singles, its peak position was #93. It was certified 4 x platinum in the U.S. and 3 x platinum in the U.K.