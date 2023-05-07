Shakira Receives Woman Of The Year Award In Stylish Black Dress At Billboard Latin Women In Music

Shakira, 46, was honored with the Woman of the Year award at the first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music event on May 6 and gave a touching speech. The singer, who wore a black mini dress and matching platform shoes to the event, accepted the award and gave her acceptance speech in Spanish. “The really important thing is that you stay true to yourself,” she said in part of the speech, according to a translated tweet on Twitter below. The beauty also posed for photos backstage and greeted other artists, like Ludmilla, in videos posted throughout social media.

“Lo verdaderamente importante es que sigas fiel a ti misma”, dijo la cantante colombiana, Shakira, durante su discurso de aceptación del premio a ‘Mujer del Año’ en el evento Billboard Latin Women In Music. 📹 cortesía #VIVOplay pic.twitter.com/Sg5fAZRDpp — VIVOplay (@vivoplaynet) May 7, 2023

Shakira’s big honor was one of the biggest highlights of the Billboard Latin Women in Music event, which took place at the Watsco Center in Miami, FL. The fun night was hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes and included other honorees, including Ana Gabriel (Living Legend Award), Emilia (Rising Star Award), Evaluna (Tradition and Future Award), Goyo (Agent of Change Award), and Thalia (Global Powerhouse Award). In addition to getting awards, they also performed at the event.

🚨Ludmilla se encontrou com Shakira nos bastidores do Latin Billboard Women In Music:pic.twitter.com/3VELllZWo0 — Luan Carvalho (@Luan84039399) May 7, 2023

Shakira’s appearance at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event comes after she started a “new chapter” in her personal life. The “Whenever, Wherever” crooner recently moved to Miami from Barcelona, Spain with her two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, after splitting from their dad, Gerard Pique last year. The move reportedly happened after the parents signed a “custody agreement” after they spent eight years in Barcelona together during their romance.

The doting mom took to Instagram on Apr. 2 to share her thoughts about the big change. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote alongside a scenery photo. “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow,” she continued. “Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!” she signed off with a heart emoji.