’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Gabe Is Heartbroken Over Monica Not Attending His Wedding

Things started out great for Monica and Isabel, but one fight changed everything. Monica is no longer coming to Gabe and Isabel’s wedding. “It’s just, support me on the one day I really need you to support me,” Gabe says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 7 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Gabe continues to mull over the Monica situation. Gabe’s mom doesn’t think he needs to be worrying about Monica on his wedding day. However, Gabe just can’t let it go. This is his sister, after all.

“If she wants to come, she can come,” Gabe tells his mom about Monica. Gabe admitted that he did feel like things were “too good to be true” and something was bound to go wrong.

Gabe’s mom urges him to just focus on the wedding and not let any of this drama worry his big day. “I never imagined, knowing what I’ve been through, my sister would not be here with me on one of the most important days of my life,” he says.

He continues, “That’s hurtful. This is only going to happen once to me.” All Gabe wanted was to have his mom and sister by his side. He gets up and walks into another room. Gabe begins to cry. His mom tries to comfort him, but he just wants to be alone.

In a previous episode, Monica became concerned and wanted Gabe to be a prenup. “My main concerns with him getting married are I still want him to still have his financial freedom in case this doesn’t work out,” Monica said.

At the time, Gabe admitted that he was “getting frustrated” with Monica because she “tends to overanalyze everything and tries to find things wrong with the women that I’m with. In the past, my sister has affected my relationships, so I’m scared she’s going to cause problems for me and Isabel when she gets to Colombia.” New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.