’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Gabe’s Family Wants Him To Get A Prenup

Gabe’s family doesn’t want him to get screwed over if his marriage to Isabel doesn’t work out. His younger sister, Monica, reveals her concerns in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 23 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. “My main concerns with him getting married are I still want him to still have his financial freedom in case this doesn’t work out,” she says.

Monica and Gabe’s mother wonder if Isabel is going to get a job. He says she’s not, but she is helping him with his business. That’s when Monica asks about a prenup. Gabe doesn’t want to go there because he believes that’s setting his marriage “up for failure.”

Monica thinks it’s more of an “insurance policy” and a “protection plan” for his business. Gabe just doesn’t want to have that conversation with Isabel. He thinks Monica is being “critical” of his relationship.

“I’m getting frustrated because Monica tends to overanalyze everything and tries to find things wrong with the women that I’m with,” Gabe admits. “In the past, my sister has affected my relationships, so I’m scared she’s going to cause problems for me and Isabel when she gets to Colombia.”

Monica is being overprotective, but she just wants what is best for her little brother. “I’m critical but I’m accurate.” Now that’s some tough sibling love.

Gabe has made 90 Day Fiance history as the first-ever transgender cast member. He is an entrepreneur who travels to Colombia for work, and that’s where he met Isabel. Gabe recently opened up to Isabel’s parents about being transgender.

“I hope with time this will become clearer and you can explain it more to me because I would like to understand it,” Isabel’s dad said in a previous episode. “And have another perspective. And this won’t change my friendship or my feelings toward the two of you — especially toward you, Gabriel.” New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.