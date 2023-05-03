‘The Masked Singer’s UFO Revealed As Former Miss Universe: Singing Is ‘A Huge Part Of My DNA’ (Exclusive)

It was written in the stars for Olivia Culpo to be on The Masked Singer. The former Miss Universe was unmasked during British Invasion Night as the UFO. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Olivia about embracing The Masked Singer and channeling her musical side.

“I really wanted to do something fun and outside of my comfort zone. I love music. It’s part of my foundation,” the former Miss USA and Miss Universe said. “I grew up playing the cello since I was about 6 years old and when I wasn’t at band camp or quartet practice or chamber music or orchestra all day, I was in musical theater and I was in chorus. It’s a huge part of my DNA that I don’t ever get to use for my day-to-day job. I just wanted to have fun and get an opportunity to play some music.”

For Olivia, the entire Masked Singer experience was all about “having fun.” She admitted that “there are not a lot of things out there that are like that.”

Olivia was completely covered in her UFO costume, which featured a one-eyed headpiece and a skirt that was in the shape of a spaceship. “I had no idea what to expect,” she said about seeing her costume for the first time. “When they said UFO, I imagined something much different. I was really happy with my costume. Yes, it was really heavy to breathe in. It’s hard to move around. It felt like a hula hoop around me. But it was fun to interact with, and there was lots of glitter, which is also fun.”

The Culpo Sisters star revealed that it was “really challenging” to perform in the UFO costume. “I mean, you don’t really anticipate how challenging it’s going to be to not only project your voice in this huge headpiece but also the weight of it. It’s a workout and a lot to carry on your back,” she admitted.

For her first performance on Space Night, Olivia performed “Yellow” by Coldplay. “I was excited to make it my own version, and I was also just really familiar with the song, so it didn’t make me as nervous as other songs that I could have chosen,” Olivia told HollywoodLife. She sang “Tears Dry On Their Own” by Amy Winehouse during British Invasion Night.

Olivia didn’t tell anyone she was doing the show, not even her sisters. “Everybody in my family has such a big mouth. That would have been very risky,” she said. The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays on FOX.