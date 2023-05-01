JoJo Siwa’s Dog Dies In ‘Accident’ 2 Months After Joining Her Family: ‘My Heart Hurts’

JoJo Siwa is mourning the death of her dog, Tooie. The pup had just come into her family two months before she announced his passing on TikTok on April 29. JoJo posted a 15 second clip of herself dancing around with the mini pup with the writing, “Going to miss this sweet little boy so much.”

@itsjojosiwa 2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔 ♬ original sound – Mia Mugavero

In the video’s caption, she further expanded on what happened, without giving the specifics of what happened to her pooch. “Two months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter and messes in our life,” JoJo wrote. “My heart hurts to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I can’t even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy.”

JoJo did not share exactly what happened to her pet. The comments section of her post was flooded with well wishes from fans, who sent their love amidst this difficult time. On May 1, JoJo posted another sweet photo of O2 on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “Missin this face a lot today. It’s settling in that it’s real and it’s sooo hard. He was just a baby.” She also included sobbing face emojis and a broken heart emoji with her message.

The former reality star had something to get excited about following this tragedy, though, as her merch for PRIDE also dropped on May 1. JoJo came out in January 2021 and has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community ever since. She created the Pride collection herself and dropped it one month before the month of Pride in June.