Jessica Biel Reunites With ‘7th Heaven’ Sister Beverley Mitchell Almost 30 Years After Show Premiere: Photo

“The ’90s but now mom edition!” wrote Beverley Mitchell on Apr. 30, when sharing a photo of her alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jessica Biel. For Beverley, 42, and Jessica, 41, this outing was a 7th Heaven reunion since they starred as sisters in the classic family drama. However, there weren’t any major issues between the former Mary Camden and Lucy Camden. Instead, the excitement was in the SoFi Arena, as these ’90s icons were on hand to see Monsterjam. “So fun hanging out as badass moms,” wrote Beverley. “Mom points for the win! @sarahmgellar @jessicabiel I love you always and forever! Such a fun night! Thank you, @marquecomm for giving us cool points!”

“The best,” wrote Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, in the comments section. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shares two children – Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10 – with Freddie Prinze Jr., while Jessica is the proud mom of her and Justin Timberlake’s sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. In a second post, Beverley posed along with her kids, Mayzel, 10, Hutton, 8, and Kenzie, 2, with husband Michael Cameron. “Love getting to celebrate with some of my most favorite moms [Nikki DeLoah] @jessicabiel,” she added.

7th Heaven debuted in August 1996. Focused on Rev. Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and his wife Annie (Catherine Hicks), the series detailed the Camdens raising seven children in the fictional town of Glenoak. The show ran for 243 episodes before its end in 2006.

Jessica also partook in another ’90s revival recently: the halter top renaissance. “I hear all of these outfits are cool again,” she captioned an Apr. 17 Instagram gallery full of her wearing the top throughout the late 1990s. Apparently, the garment is back in fashion, which left Jessica excited to dig through her closet. “Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time. More halter tops coming to a screen near you.” Her husband chimed in the comments section. “Teenage me just started sweating,” wrote Timberlake.

Beverley recently spoke with HollywoodLife about her time on the Special Forces series, which puts celebs to the test as they undergo the same training used to weed out elite soldiers for the military’s Special Forces squad. “So, I only had a week [to prepare,” she told HL. “I tried, but I hadn’t worked out in ten years. Like, I’ve got three kids! I think the most I do is walk around my kids’ soccer practice. Was I ready to run through a desert? … We were all in that same boat, there was no special treatment.”