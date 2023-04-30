Michael Buble Seems To Shade Tony Danza After a Viral Interview Of Him Calling An Interviewer ‘Excited’

Michael Buble replied to the original video that caused the backlash towards the former 'Who's the Boss?' star, and gave the interviewer some encouragement.

April 30, 2023 1:20PM EDT
Michael Buble, Tony Danza
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (1536483m) Michael Buble 'Michael Buble - Home for Christmas' TV Programme - Dec 2011 The Grammy award winning singer songwriter will be sprinkling his unique blend of extraordinary talent and infectious humour in this one off Christmas Special. Headlining this exciting new show, Michael will be unwrapping a host of celebrity guests including X Factor judge Gary Barlow and comedienne Dawn French who will be joining the show's festivities, which will see some unmissable duets, including an exclusive performance with The X Factor's Kelly Rowland. Michael and Kelly will join forces for the first time to sing one of the country's best loved Christmas hits. Following the success of his previous ITV shows, An Audience With and This Is Michael Bublé, the critically acclaimed performer will be recreating his own Canadian luxurious winter retreat here in the UK. Having sold an estimated 30 million albums, the singer will be performing classic seasonal hits from his new album 'Christmas' as well other favourites. Other guests include Naturally 7, The Puppini Sisters and Gino D'Acampo
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ARGENTINA ** Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PHOTOS OF CHILDREN TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Michael Buble was all smiles during a stroll with his beautiful family in Italy. The Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato were the picture of a happy couple as they strolled hand in hand together with their kids skipping happily around them. Buble who is in the middle of his sold out world tour could have passed for any normal, happy dad enjoying a day out with his family. Buble’s oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and is currently in remission. The singer has admitted in interviews that he didn’t know at the time if he would ever go back to performing "I don't even think about my career," he told USA TODAY in a March interview, and that now, spending time with his family comes first. *Shot on June 12, 2019* Pictured: Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2016
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Michael Buble, 47, reached out to the reporter who posted a now viral TikTok video that listed Tony Danza as the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever interviewed, and he had nothing but kind words. Rye Myers enthusiastically interviewed the actor and his friend Jamie deRoy at the official opening of the musical, New York, New York on Broadway, and was told to “relax a little” and “come up with better questions” by the Who’s the Boss? star, which can be seen in the video he posted, which can be seen below. Michael, took a different route, and called the reporter “amazing” in a sweet comment.

Michael Buble
Michael’s comment. (Courtesy of TikTok)

“I think you’re amazing Ry. I’ll have a pizza with ya. Let’s not invite Tony….” the singer’s comment read, referring to Rye asking Tony if he preferred pizza or hot dogs from New York, which caused him to walk away, in the interview. Once the comment was published, it didn’t take long for Rye to respond.

“Omg Michael, thank you for the kind comment. Means so much! I’d LOVE to have pizza with you! It would be fun!😊🍕🍕,” he wrote back.

@rye_myers

As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it! I LOVE chatting with Broadway and Entertainment’s best as “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass. I asked these same questions (and a few others!) to heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza replied like this…. To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through! 😉 #tonydanza #wtfmoments #celebrityencounters #rude #nypost #pagesix #tmznews #whostheboss #redcarpet #redcarpetreporter #shockingmoments #rudecelebrities #slapintheface #celebritynews

♬ original sound – rye_myers

In addition to Michael, many TikTok users reached out to support Rye after he shared the clip and his disappointment in Tony’s comments and actions. “I thought you did a wonderful job!!! Clap. You’re a class act,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another shared, “I love your personality! I bet you’re so nice to hang out with!”

On Saturday, Rye took to TikTok to post another video that revealed Tony had reached out to him by phone in response to the viral video. “He called me to apologize and squash the beef. It was great to hear from him and certainly much appreciated,” he said in the clip. He also advised his followers to reach out to him privately if they wanted to know more details about the call.

