Michael Buble Seems To Shade Tony Danza After a Viral Interview Of Him Calling An Interviewer ‘Excited’

Michael Buble, 47, reached out to the reporter who posted a now viral TikTok video that listed Tony Danza as the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever interviewed, and he had nothing but kind words. Rye Myers enthusiastically interviewed the actor and his friend Jamie deRoy at the official opening of the musical, New York, New York on Broadway, and was told to “relax a little” and “come up with better questions” by the Who’s the Boss? star, which can be seen in the video he posted, which can be seen below. Michael, took a different route, and called the reporter “amazing” in a sweet comment.

“I think you’re amazing Ry. I’ll have a pizza with ya. Let’s not invite Tony….” the singer’s comment read, referring to Rye asking Tony if he preferred pizza or hot dogs from New York, which caused him to walk away, in the interview. Once the comment was published, it didn’t take long for Rye to respond.

“Omg Michael, thank you for the kind comment. Means so much! I’d LOVE to have pizza with you! It would be fun!😊🍕🍕,” he wrote back.

In addition to Michael, many TikTok users reached out to support Rye after he shared the clip and his disappointment in Tony’s comments and actions. “I thought you did a wonderful job!!! Clap. You’re a class act,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another shared, “I love your personality! I bet you’re so nice to hang out with!”

On Saturday, Rye took to TikTok to post another video that revealed Tony had reached out to him by phone in response to the viral video. “He called me to apologize and squash the beef. It was great to hear from him and certainly much appreciated,” he said in the clip. He also advised his followers to reach out to him privately if they wanted to know more details about the call.