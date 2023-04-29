James Corden Picks Up Daughter Carey, 8, From School After Filming Final Show: Photos

James Corden, 44, spent some time with his daughter Carey, 8, just one day after he ended The Late Late Show after eight years on the air. The comedian was photographed walking beside his eldest child as he picked her up from school in the Los Angeles, CA area. He wore a black sweatshirt, jeans, and dark blue sneakers, while Carey wore a gray basketball jersey, blue shorts, white sneakers, and a black headband in her hair.

The duo looked content as they walked by cameras and made their way to their location. James held his phone and what appeared to be a boxed drink as he showed off some facial hair. It didn’t look like any other family members were with them in the moment.

James and Carey’s latest outing seems to prove he’s ready to move on from his talk show and focus on spending time with family. The beloved funny man said goodbye to his successful show with some big guests, like his friend Harry Styles and fellow comedian Will Ferrell. He also hosted one more segment of Carpool Karaoke with fellow Brit Adele.

The video of James and Adele was both funny and emotional as the pals sang together and reminisced on memorable moments in their friendship. One particularly touching moment was when Adele admitted to writing her song, “I Drink Wine” after she and James had a six-hour conversation about life. He told her he was “floored” by how she “captured how I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse,” about the song, and said it was the “greatest privilege.”

At the end of the final episode, James, who is planning on moving from Los Angeles back to the U.K. with his wife Julia Carey and their three children, Carey, Max, 12, and Charlotte, 5, expressed his gratitude with his audience and viewers at home. “I’ll miss everything,” he said about his departure from the late night show. “I’ve underestimated how many friends I’ve made. I’ll miss going to work with my friends every day. I’m just so certain it’s time for us as a family; it’s time to go home.”