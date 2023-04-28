Brandi Glanville & Scheana Shay Seemingly Reignite Feud Over Eddie Cibrian Cheating Drama

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Scheana Shay is being called out as a hypocrite for supporting Ariana Madix after discovering that her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, betrayed her trust and cheated on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and her former friend, Raquel Leviss. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, 50, slammed Scheana, 37, on social media for being mad at Tom, 39, even though she was once in a sticky situation with a man, who happened to be Brandi’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian. “A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana,” she wrote. “I wasn’t specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it's all the same. I wasn't specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it's sad. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 28, 2023

The former housewife’s message was seemingly in response to Scheana’s April 26 tweet that fought back against a tweet calling her “that girl” because she was once seeing a man she supposedly knew was in a relationship. “Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face… I’ll wait,” she replied to the tweet. The mother of one has said in the past that she was a vulnerable 21-year-old girl when she entered the relationship with Eddie, now 49, and has claimed she did not know he was in a relationship at first.

Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face… I’ll wait. https://t.co/ubHXH6B2ut — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) April 27, 2023

“Seven years ago I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he’s married and I call him out,” the SUR server recalled in a 2013 interview with Us Weekly. “He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time.” She then said she started seeing him again when he revealed he and Brandi had separated.

“Then I run into him one night at my work. He comes by and wants to explain himself and ask me out for drinks. He says he’s now separated from his wife … and I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever, I’ll go with it,'” she further explained. “But come to find out shortly after the encounter that we had, there’s a story posted the next day saying that he was with LeAnn [Rimes] and he was still married!” Eddie went on to marry the country singer in 2022 after divorcing Brandi in 2010.

And I completely understand. ALL IS GOOD! 😘 https://t.co/Lhgjq6eyJL — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) April 28, 2023

Although Brandi seemed to be ready to reignite her feud with her fellow Bravolebrity, she took to Twitter a few hours later to clarify why she felt the need to comment on the situation. “I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL!” she wrote. She also said that she and Scheana “have texted” and “are good”. Scheana showed that there truly is no bad blood between the pair and replied to Brandi’s tweet. “And I completely understand. ALL IS GOOD! ” she said with a kissy face emoji.

Scheana and Brandi have previously proven that they are on good terms. In 2018, they reality stars even hung out together and posted it on Instagram for all to see. In the photo, seen here, they posed with a handsome brunette man and Brandi joked in the caption, “I think we have a type @scheana”. Despite the small hiccup, it looks like Scheana and Brandi are cool.