Bam Margera Surrenders To Police After Warrant Issued For ‘Jackass’ Alum Over Alleged Altercation

Bam Margera is behind bars. After an arrest warrant was issued for the troubled Jackass alum, Bam, 43, surrendered to the authorities on Apr. 27, days after police in Pennsylvania issued an arrest for him over an alleged physical altercation. TMZ reports that Bam was “preliminarily arraigned and his bail was set at $50,000. He’s due back in court at the end of May.” According to the publication, Bam was ordered to complete a drug and alcohol assessment. He’s also ordered to stay away from his brother, Jess Margera, who Bam allegedly had an altercation with.

Bam reportedly shared a message, per TMZ: “I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great, and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason I lost my cool is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him”

Bam’s attorney told TMZ that his client “was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits.”

State Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Brandon "Bam" Margera. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022. pic.twitter.com/rBMaqtwcfv — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 24, 2023

On Apr. 24, the Pennsylvania State Police announced that an arrest warrant was issued for “Brandon ‘Bam’ Margera.” The statement, shared on social media, read that the day before at 11:00 a.m., troopers from the PSP Avondale Station responded to “the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, In Pocopson Township, Chester Country, for a reported disturbance. The investigation determined Brandon ‘Bam’ Margera, age 43, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries. Margera fled into a wooded area prior to the arrival of PSP and has not been located at this time.”

At first, it was unclear what Bam would be charged with, but TMZ reported that he was facing “four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and a final count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.”

It was later revealed that it was Jess who alleged the assault, claiming that Bam hit him multiple times in the head. Bam allegedly threatened to kill his brother, but Jess would later defend his brother, by saying “he really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up.” He also decried the sensationalism of the story,

Hey thanks for all the comments everyone, I’m fine pic.twitter.com/lL2osabLeH — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 24, 2023

This is the latest chapter in Bam’s ongoing legal woes. On Mar. 29, he was arrested for public intoxication while in Burbank, California. He was taken into custody after reportedly getting into an argument with a woman at a Thai restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and son, Phoenix, were dining. He was allegedly “making a scene” when the police arrived, arrested him, and charged with a misdemeanor. TMZ later published a video allegedly showing Bam screaming at his estranged wife in the restaurant.

Earlier in March, San Diego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bam at his Escondido, California home for allegedly kicking a woman. He was reportedly taken to the Vista Detention Facility for corporal injury, and he was released on $50,000 bail on Friday. TMZ claims the alleged victim was Bam’s current girlfriend, and Bam later said in a now-deleted video that he was trying to defend Jessica’s 8-year-old daughter.