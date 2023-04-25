‘Sweet Tooth’s Dania Ramirez Says Aimee ‘Is Not Coping Well’ Without Her Kids In Season 2 (Exclusive)

Aimee went through the wringer in the Sweet Tooth season 1 finale when her hybrid children were kidnapped by the Last Men. In season 2, Aimee will stop at nothing to get her children back with help from Jepperd, who is dealing with Gus’s capture.

“She’s not coping very well this season,” Dania Ramirez, who plays Aimee in the hit Netflix series, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She’s definitely going to all kinds of lengths to get her children back. As a mother myself, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for my children,” Dania added. “It’s no different for the character, except obviously the stakes are higher for Sweet Tooth.”

Dania explained that Aimee and Jepperd “have no choice” but to work together to save the hybrids from General Abbott. “They’re looking to each other to really help each other. She’s looking to him to really help her get her children back,” Dania said. “And that’s how they start off. And you’ll end up finding that that relationship takes its own toll on her as well. I got to really explore a different side of Aimee because of it. But the drive for her, and the drive for Jepperd, he wants to get Gus back, I want to get the children back. We’ll stop at nothing.”

Nonso Anozie, who plays Jepperd, teased more about his character’s dynamic with Aimee in the new season. “I think it’s a real partnership, a real team, that can do some real damage,” the actor shared. “Even though there’s only two of them, they’ve got enough badassery to be able to go out there and get the job done.”

Aimee and Jepperd are on a mission to rescue the hybrids including Gus, who forms a bond with Dr. Singh in captivity. Dr. Singh wants to keep the hybrids safe, and is desperate to find a cure for the “Sick” to save his wife Rani.

“You can see the motivation for what he’s doing is for the betterment of society as a whole, and also to find a cure for his wife. But that takes him to the brink of his own sanity a little bit,” Adeel Akhtar told us about his character’s season 2 dilemna. “To the point where he enters a moral maze. It’s a bit questionable some of the stuff he ends up doing in season 2.”

Adeel also noted that Dr. Singh’s bond with Gus “mirrors” Jepperd’s relationship with Gus that we saw in season one. “There’s a point at which children can be the teachers. It’s kind of symbolic in Sweet Tooth as well,” Adeel explained. “We’re passing this world onto the younger generation and our children. They’re telling us and teaching us how to be better in this world and how we can look after it better. With Dr. Singh and Gus, he’s just teaching him to be a better human being, basically.”

Related Link Related: Adele James: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Cleopatra In New Netflix Series

All 8 episodes of Sweet Tooth season 2 drop April 27 on Netflix. The series, based on the comic book of the same name, also stars Christian Convery, Naledi Murray, Aliza Vellani, and Neil Sandilands.