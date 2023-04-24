Matthew Perry Confirms He’s Taking Keanu Reeves Diss Out Of Memoir After Backlash: It Was ‘Mean’

Matthew Perry is trying to make amends. The actor revealed that he is removing that Keanu Reeves diss from future editions of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in the wake of scrutiny. “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Matthew said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23.

He added, “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

The Friends alum faced serious backlash after writing his memoir, “River was a beautiful man, inside and out – too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

He also wrote about Keanu in his memoir when talking about Chris Farley’s death: “His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share). I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Matthew previously apologized for what he said about the John Wick actor. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

At the Festival of Books, Matthew revealed that he hadn’t yet apologized to Keanu in person yet. “If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid,” he said. Keanu has not addressed Matthew’s words about him or his apology.