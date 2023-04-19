Snoop Dogg Poses With Wife & 2 Of His Kids During Family Outing At ‘Dear Mama’ Premiere: Photos

Snoop Dogg turned Tuesday’s premiere of Dear Mama into a Broadus family night out. Snoop (aka Calvin Broadus, 51) took his wife of 25+ years, Shante Broadus (née Taylor), to The Ted Mann Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of the docuseries about Snoop’s peer, Tupac Shakur, and Tupac’s mother, revolutionary Afeni Shakur. For the night out, Snoop dressed in a tracksuit bearing his logo, while Shante, 51, looked chic in an olive-green jumpsuit. The red of her Louis Vuitton purse matched the red band across Snoop’s chest, proving that these two are a perfect pair.

Snoop and Shante’s two sons were also on hand. Cordé Broadus, 28, stepped out in pink pants, a matching shirt, and some vivid yellow Nike sneakers. It was giving pink lemonade. He also sported a pink comb in his hair. His brother, Cordell Broadus, 26, paired an orange-brown varsity jacket with black pants.

Dear Mama, taking its name after a Tupac song dedicated to his mother, is set to premiere on April 21 on FX at 10 pm ET/PT. It will stream the following day via Hulu. “From Allen Hughes, the award-winning director of critically acclaimed The Defiant Ones, comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” writes the series’ page. The 5-part docuseries will show the relationship between Tupac and his mother, a female leader of the Black Panther Party and feminist revolutionary of the 1970s.

“Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen, so there’s a lot that we have in the five parts,” Allen Hughes said during FX’s TCA presentation in January, per Deadline. “There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For Tupac superfans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project are the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

Snoop Dogg recently made a decision – to cut back on consuming cannabis. Despite being synonymous with smoking, Snoop credits Cordé becoming a father in 2015 as a reason to cut back. “Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” Snoop told MailOnline. “The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old.”

“The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?” he added. “Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?”