Ryan Edwards Destroyed Home Shared With Ex Mackenzie Ahead Of Arrest: Shocking Photos

Ryan Edwards, 35, allegedly destroyed the home he shared with his now ex Mackenzie Edwards ahead of his latest arrest, and photos of the damage have just been released. Footage taken from a police bodycam was shown in a series of images shared by In Touch on Wednesday, and it appears to show the Chattanooga, TN residence a mess with furniture overturned, windows broken, holes punched in walls, and more damage allegedly done by the Teen Mom star. There is also a photo of derogatory things written on a white wall and on a bed.

Kitchen photos show the refrigerator fallen over with its contents scattered on the floor and cabinets and drawers ripped from walls. An island is also filled with garbage and an assault rifle appears to be on top of it. Bathroom mirrors also appear to be shattered and the chandelier above the front door is knocked down. The children’s rooms were also reportedly a mess.

The bodycam footage was taken when Hamilton County Sheriff Officers were searching Ryan and Mackenzie’s home after Ryan was arrested back on Feb. 10 for violating a protective order against his wife. He was reportedly ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park. The sheriff’s office released a statement shortly after the incident.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release at the time. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

A report obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Round Up also listed Ryan, who shares son Bentley, 14, with ex Maci Bookout and son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with Mackenzie, as a suspect in the vandalization of the home. “Upon searching Mr. Edwards, I observed white paint on the tops and sides of his boots which appeared to match what I observed on the floor of the Edwards’ residence,” the report read.

Ryan’s latest arrest reportedly happened last week when he reportedly violated his parole. He was taken in by Chattanooga State Police after “harassing” his estranged wife Mackenzie, whom he married in 2017, according to The Sun. Before that, he was supposed to be on probation for 11 months and 29 days but entered rehab for drug use last month, after he pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and was ordered to go. He was also ordered to have no contact with Mackenzie and to wear a GPS monitor and not post about her on social media. He had the option for his time to be reduced if he showed good behavior after six months.