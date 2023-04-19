‘Little People, Big World’s Matt Roloff Engaged To Caryn Chandler After 6 Years Of Dating

Officially off the market! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff, 61, asked his girlfriend of six years, Caryn Chandler, to marry him and she gladly accepted, he confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. “After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!”, he told the outlet of their exciting news. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

The lovebirds took to Instagram to show off Caryn’s stunning diamond engagement ring just hours later. “She said Yes! #LPBW couple Matt and Caryn are engaged,” they captioned the joint statement with TLC. Matt rocked a plaid button-up shirt and brown jacket while he smiled from ear to ear with his fiancée. The bride-to-be glowed in a yellow top and blue jeans, as she flashed her rock for the camera.

Soon after they announced the news, many of Matt’s 786K followers flooded the comments section with good wishes for the happy couple. “Congratulations ! You both deserve to be happy. She is such a sweet kind lady,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “Congratulations Wonderful news.” A third admirer noted that it is just for Matt to have found his true love. “Everyone deserves their happily ever after. Congratulations!”

Caryn and Matt began dating in 2017, however, she only recently moved in with him in 2021, according to PEOPLE. She was notably an employee at Roloff Farms prior to their courtship as well. “Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” she quipped during a confessional interview on the show in Aug. 2022. “Then when we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.” And go to Arizona they did, as Matt shared a selfie from the plane with her on Apr. 2. “taking a short (4 day) break from the projects back in Oregon to grab a few days of sunshine down in AZ,” he captioned the sweet post.

The TV personality was previously married to Amy Roloff, 60, from 1987 until they divorced in 2016. Most recently, Amy found love once more and married Chris Marek in 2021. Although Amy and her ex might’ve called it quits on their marriage, they maintain a “cordial friendship” with each other, according to the same outlet. The two couples even spent a day together in Oct. 2022 to ring in pumpkin season at the farm.

“First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books.. A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics… The good news is they filmed Saturday so you all at home will be able to eventually enjoy it as if you were here with us!”, his caption of the group photo began. “#lpbw Big Big thanks to @amyjroloff and Chris … and of course @isabelsofiarock @jacobroloff45, Caryn and all our amazing staff who go beyond call to put our Fall Festival on year after year… Big new announcement in the near future @rolofffarms..” Amy and her ex-husband welcomed four kids together: Zach, 32, Jacob, 26, Jeremy, 32, and Molly, 29.