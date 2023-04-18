Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Reveals Whether She’s Spoken To Former Band Members Since Leaving Group 2 Years Ago

Jesy Nelson opened up about her decision to leave Little Mix in a new interview with The Sun, published on Monday, April 17. The singer, 31, revealed that as she was struggling with different issues, she had “no regrets” about leaving the British girl group. Jesy ultimately revealed that she has only the best wishes for her former bandmates.

Jesy admitted that she hasn’t spoken to any of her former bandmates since leaving in December 2020. “No, we haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting,” she told The Sun. “I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented.”

Earlier in the interview, Jesy opened up about some of the struggles she faced as a member of the band, explaining that she “couldn’t enjoy the good parts” that came with being in Little Mix. “For me, my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled – and I really, really struggled with it,” she explained. “I needed support and help to overcome that, and there wasn’t the time while I was in the band.”

Jesy ultimately said that she put her mental health first, and she explained that she had “no regrets,” about making the best decision for her. She ultimately explained that music is what makes her happy. “Time has been about rebuilding myself, regaining my confidence, going to therapy and talking about it all openly,” she said.

This hasn’t been the first time that Jesy has opened up about her choice to leave Little Mix. About a year after she first left the group, she said she hadn’t been in touch with the other women in the group in an October 2021 interview with Glamour UK. “It’s like there has to be this distance. We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space,” she said, explaining that she’d sent a few texts.