‘The Voice’ Knockouts Preview: Kala Banham & Cait Martin Go Head-To-Head For Team Kelly (Exclusive)

Team Kelly is taking on the Knockouts! Cait Martin goes first in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Voice’s Knockouts premiere, which will air on April 17. Cait belts out Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need.” Kala Banham follows with a stunning rendition of “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls.

This is not going to be an easy decision for Kelly Clarkson. “I’m so angry. You both did such a great job,” Kelly says.

Blake Shelton chimes in with his opinion. He mentions Cait may have had some nerves because he noticed some “sharp notes” in her performance. He tells Kala that she gave a “passionate performance” and would pick Kala as the winner of this Knockout.

Niall Horan says that Cait totally “smashed” her performance, but he’s drawn to Kala’s storyteller elements since that’s what he’s all about. Chance the Rapper has been trying to get Kala on his team all season, but he has to point out that Cait was “spot on Whitney.” He raves that Cait “took that round by the throat.”

Now it’s time for Kelly to weigh in. “Cait, I’m with Chance. I thought you killed it,” she says to Cait. “I thought it was incredible. Not many people would have done what you just did.”

She continues, “Kala, you’re like one of my favorite storytellers I’ve ever worked with. You gave me goosebumps. You totally made me tear up.” It’s time for Kelly to make her choice. Who will it be?!

Reba McEntire has been enlisted as the Mega Mentor to help prepare the artists for the Knockouts. In this round of the competition, the coaches pair two artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the Playoffs. Each coach will only have one steal in the Knockouts. The Voice season 23 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.