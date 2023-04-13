‘Yellowstone’ Stars Hassie Harrison & Ryan Bingham Confirm Off-Screen Relationship With Steamy Kiss: Photo

Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are dating! The couple went Instagram official on April 12 with a cute photo of them kissing in front of a burning bonfire. Ryan, 42, and Hassie, 33, matched in camouflage jackets, blue jeans, and rubber boots for the PDA-filled moment. Ryan captioned the snapshot, “More than a spark 🔥,” and tagged Hassie, who commented, “love you, cowboy. 🥰.” So cute!

Ryan and Hassie both play ranch hands on Yellowstone. Ryan joined the show season one as Walker, who is also a musician and former convict. Ryan is a musician in real-life, as well. Hassie joined the show season three as Laramie, a ranch hand and barrel racer. The duo previously sparked dating rumors when Ryan commented on Hassie’s birthday post from March 20. It’s unclear how long Ryan and Hassie have been dating for.

Ryan was previously married to Anna Axster from 2009 to 2021. They have three children together. When Ryan filed for divorce in June 2021, he reportedly asked to have his wife’s maiden name dropped from his name, according to The Blast. The musician had reportedly changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham when he married Anna, and wanted that to be reversed when they split.

We can assume Ryan and Hassie fell in love on the set of Yellowstone, which wrapped the first half of season 5 in January. There’s been reports that the show may end with season 5 due to alleged disagreements between Paramount Network and lead star Kevin Costner over shooting schedules. A Paramount Network spokesperson addressed the rumors and said that “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.” Kevin’s lawyer, Marty Singer, has denied the report that the actor was holding up Yellowstone season 5.

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and premiered in 2018. It’s become the biggest show on cable television over the years. The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.