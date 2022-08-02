Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nicole Muirbrook: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 9 Years

Taylor Sheridan, 52, has had a successful career as a filmmaker and actor in many features over the years, including the television series, Yellowstone, but it turns out he also has a tightknit personal life. The hunky star has been married to Nicole Muirbrook, 39, since 2013 and they lead a pretty private but cozy life together in Weatherford, Texas. Unlike other Hollywood couples, the lovebirds aren’t often seen in the spotlight and generally keep to themselves, but they sometimes share sweet moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their romance.

“We were living in Park City, [Utah] and Taylor really didn’t like the snow,” Nicole told Cowgirl Magazine about their private life outside of Los Angeles, CA, in 2021. “So, he rolled over one morning and said, ‘Honey, we’re getting the hell out of here,’ and I’m like ‘Where are we going?’ ‘We’re going to go to Texas,’ he replied.”

Find out more about Nicole and her life with Taylor below!

View Related Gallery Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night: Pics Grammy Winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen stun as they celebrate his Grammy win. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Grammy Winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen stun as they celebrate his win. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739599_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant arrived hand-in-hand at the American Buffalo on Broadway in New York City, Keanu told a kid he was going to see Laurence Fishburne at his play Pictured: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Ref: SPL5325008 080722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Nicole is a model and actress.

Nicole was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and started her career in the modeling industry. She appeared on the covers of various magazines, including Vanidades, Vogue Girl, Blush and Bella and moved on to acting in 2008. Her first acting gig was a guest role on How I Met Your Mother. She also played a role in the film, The Human Contract, that same year. She went on to appear in other projects, including the television series, Dark Blue, and the film, I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell. The beauty has also starred in a commercial for Lynx Bullet.

She’s been married once before.

Before she met and married Taylor, Nicole was married to film editor Christian Wagner. Not much is known publicly about their marriage and her marriage to Taylor has had a much bigger spotlight.

Nicole often shares cute photos with Taylor on Instagram.

Most of her posts are shared for special occasions, like Taylor’s birthday on July 17. She wrote a special loving birthday message alongside a sweet black and white photo, which can be seen above, of the two of them smiling as she put her arms around him from behind. “You are my love story ❤️ you are words that fill my pages 💘 I love you baby, Happiest Birthday 🎉🎉🎉🤘🏾❤️,” the caption read.

She’s a real-life cowgirl.

Nicole reportedly grew up riding horses through the mountains of her grandparents’ ranch in Wyoming when she was younger, so the fact that she married Taylor, who is also a real-life cowboy and starred in a television series about cowboys, seems like a pretty good fit! She’s reportedly also an avid equestrian and competes in cutting competitions, including the 2020 Careity Foundation Celebrity Cutting Event, where she received top honors.

Nicole and Taylor share a son.

The married couple share a son named Gus together. Nicole sometimes shares adorable photos of him on Instagram, including in a special Mother’s Day post in May 2022. The pics, which can be seen above, included photos of Gus now and when he was a baby. The doting mom was hugging him in each one and smiling at the camera.