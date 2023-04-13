‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Expecting Baby No. 2 Via ‘Wonderful Surrogate’

Congratulations to Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband Rob! The reality show alum took to his Instagram on Thursday, April 13 to reveal that the couple are welcoming another baby via surrogate! “Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today— we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!,” Tan captioned the beautiful snap of his family.

“Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate,” Tan continued. “I’m excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices.”

Tan revealed that he and Rob, who wed in 2007, found out about their surrogate’s pregnancy around the holiday season, per People. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling,” he dished to the outlet.

“We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to,” Tan explained of the decision to grow their family. “I’m really close with my siblings and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I.”

As Tan mentioned in his post, the happy news comes almost two years after he and Rob welcomed their son, Ismail France, via surrogate. “He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home,” Tan wrote on Instagram on July 10, 2021. “We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.” Rob posted the same photos and simply captioned them with: “My two loves.”