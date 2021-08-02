‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France & Husband Rob Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogate — See Photos

Tan France is officially a dad! The ‘Queer Eye’ star shared the news of his son’s birth with cute photos of the newborn on Aug. 2.

Congratulations are in order for Queer Eye star Tan France, 38, and his husband Rob, who both welcomed their first baby, son Ismail France, via surrogate on Saturday, July 10. Tan announced the news on Instagram alongside new photos of the family of three.

“Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives,” Tan captioned his post, which you can see below.

Rob then posted the same photos and simply captioned them with: “My two loves.”

Tan first announced the joyful news that he was expecting in April, when he shared a photo of an ultrasound image over his stomach. “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Tan wrote at the time. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

In June, Tan told PEOPLE, “Surrogacy was the right choice for us. We wanted to have a donor who we felt was a perfect match for what we wanted our child to be, and what we want for our future and their future.” And in 2019, he revealed he “always wanted to be a father”, so we’re thrilled to see his wish has finally come true.