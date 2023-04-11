Jennifer Lopez Gets Into A Knife Fight With Joseph Fiennes In Killer Trailer For ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate mama bear in Netflix’s new movie The Mother. When her daughter’s life is on the line, J.Lo resurfaces after years in hiding to rescue her. Jennifer’s character, simply called The Mother, isn’t going down without a fight. From mountain showdowns to knife fights, The Mother will do anything to keep her daughter safe.

The trailer begins with The Mother just having given birth to her baby girl. She is forced to protect her daughter from Adrian Lovell and Hector Alvarez by disappearing. Years later, her daughter is kidnapped. “You must have known I’d find her,” Adrian, played by Joseph Fiennes, says. Adrian and Hector want revenge, and they’re going to use The Mother’s daughter to lure her out.

The Mother knows her daughter needs protecting, so she’s brought to her cabin in the Alaskan wilderness. The Mother teaches her daughter how to survive, no matter what.

“You’d burn down our entire world for her?” Adrian asks. The Mother doesn’t hesitate to say she would. This initiates a brutal knife fight between The Mother and Adrian in the snow. “I’m a killer. But I’m also a mother. And I will die protecting her,” The Mother vows in the final moments of the trailer.

The movie also stars Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal. The Mother will be released on Netflix this Mother’s Day weekend.

This marks J.Lo’s first action movie since 2015’s Lila & Eve. She’s recently starred in rom-coms like Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and Second Act, as well as her critically-acclaimed drama Hustlers. She’s expected to team up with her real-life husband Ben Affleck on an upcoming film.

“We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that’s been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice,” Ben gushed on CBS Sunday Mornings. “She may be doing that movie. Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favor to me, but actually, she is.”