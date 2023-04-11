Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Silence After Receiving Backlash Over Nike & Bud Light Partnerships

Dylan Mulvaney, 26, is speaking out about her new partnerships with the popular brands Nike and Bud Light, after receiving backlash due to being transgender. The TikTok star appeared on the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast and revealed why she thinks people, including fellow celebs like Caitlyn Jenner, have spoken out against her success.

“The reason I think I’m an easy target is because I’m still new to this,” she said on the April 11 episode of the podcast. “I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult. Maybe they think there’s some sort of chance with me that they can—but I mean, what is their goal?”

Dylan’s comments about the critics comes after she first posted a promotional video for Bud Light on Apr. 1. She followed that up with some photos of herself wearing Nike workout gear. Despite having a lot of supporters, trolls immediately flocked to the comments section of the posts to share their negative opinions about Dylan’s new roles with the brands.

Nike quickly responded to the criticism and defended their decision to partner with Dylan on Apr. 6. “You are an essential component to the success of your community!” the company said in a statement on Instagram. “We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion: Be kind, be inclusive, encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted.”

@dylanmulvaney This song felt fitting given the week ive had. Thank you all for making me feel supported, i am not alone ❤️❤️ #trans ♬ original sound – Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan, who gained a large following on TikTok when she began to document her transition from male to female last year, shared a video on Apr. 8, which can be seen above, that seemed to be an indirect response to the backlash. It featured her singing the showtune, “No One Is Alone” and she wrote a thought-provoking caption that included the song’s lyrics beside it. “It’s hard to see the light now, just don’t let it go. This song felt fitting for the week I’ve been having. All is well! Cheers,” it read.