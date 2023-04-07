James Marsden, 49, Seen On Apparent Date With Kelsey Merritt, 26: Photos

Getting cozy?! Enchanted star James Marsden, 49, appeared to be all smiles while on what appeared to be a date night with model Kelsey Merritt, 26, on Thursday night. The possible item was spotted leaving celebrity hot-spot Giorgio Baldi, an Italian eatery, and later laughed and smiled while in the Hollywood hunk‘s car. Although it’s not clear if they’re dating or just pals, James and Kelsey have both been spotted at the same events in recent months, per Just Jared.

During the evening outing, the 49-year-old rocked a monochromatic outfit, which featured a black V-neck t-shirt and black jeans. James completed the look with a pair of white New Balance sneakers and carried a grey jacket in hand. Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated bombshell looked elegant in a pair of light denim pants, a black turtleneck top, and a black blazer. She made sure to accessorize the look with a pair of sexy black pumps, a few silver rings, and a glossy lip color.

James’ night out comes amid the release of his new “docu-style comedy series”, Jury Duty, which is currently streaming its first four episodes on Amazon Freevee, according to Parade. The project is a first for the 27 Dresses star, as he is often a big hit in rom-coms. This show, however, takes a different turn as it’s seemingly a reality show / comedy series. “The format of the show is unlike anything I’ve seen before. It’s basically The Truman Show where you’re doing three or four weeks of doing jury duty that’s completely fake, in a fake, empty, abandoned courthouse that we populate with background players and a cast full of improv actors, and myself playing a heightened version of myself,” he told the outlet on Apr. 7. “And one guy who thinks the whole thing is real.”

He was approached by David Burnett, who has worked on The White Lotus and D Train, to play himself. “And he came to me first and said, ‘Hey, we have this idea that we want to run by you. We’re looking for a celebrity to sort of play themselves.’ He knew how much I love that world of improvisational acting,” James explained during his chat with Parade. The final two episodes of the series are set to the hit the platform on Apr. 21.

The Stillwater, Oklahoma native rose to fame after working on the 1993 sitcom Saved by the Bell: The New Class and later became a pop-culture sensation after he played Amy Adams‘ love interest in Enchanted and later, 2022’s Disenchanted. Kelsey, for her part, has been modeling in 2017 and made headlines after becoming the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She currently boasts over 1.8 million Instagram followers, where she recently hinted at thinking about her crush. “thinking about you a latte,” she captioned the carousel of photos in a black-and-white sweater.