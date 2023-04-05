Tori Spelling Reveals How She Got Eye Ulcer That Resulted In Wearing Bedazzled Eye Patch: ‘It’s My Fault’

Tori Spelling finally explained the reason why she’s been fashioning a bejeweled eye patch in public lately. The 49-year-old actress revealed on the April 3 episode of her 9021 OMG podcast that she got an ulcer in her left eye. “It’s my fault. I did this to myself,” Tori, who had a white eye patch on, said to her co-host Jennie Garth. “I have contacts, but I have the daily ones, and at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want. I don’t take them out. I sleep in them. It’s not healthy, and you’re supposed to change them,” Tori added.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted that she’s “been known to go maybe 20 days” in a row wearing the daily contacts, which shocked Jennie, 51. “I know. It’s shaming,” Tori said. “I tell my eye doctor. I’m totally transparent. So anyway. I got an eye ulcer. I got an ulcer on my left eye.”

Tori also shared that her doctor told her she was “lucky” her eye wasn’t seriously injured from the ulcer. The mom-of-five said her eye “hurts so bad” but is already getting better. “I got lucky this time. Not going to take it for granted,” she said. “I’m going to switch to 30-day ones when this heals.”

Tori first stepped out with her bedazzled eye patch for an event last week with her friend Laura Rugetti. Tori shared an Instagram from the night out and revealed that Laura made the eye patch for her. On the podcast, Tori explained why she decided to go to the event even though people told her not to go due to her eye troubles.

“I said, ‘I’m just gonna go.’ So, I wore a pink patch and bedazzled it to match the outfit she wanted me to wear,” Tori explained. “I walk in and some girl goes, ‘Oh, what do you have, pink eye?’ And I was like, ‘Not funny, that’s not funny…no, there’s no stink in my eye’. But I literally had pink eye. And I was like, ‘I have an ulcer.’ ”

Tori also revealed on her podcast that her 14-year-old daughter Stella, who she shares with husband Dean McDermott, is helping her during her recovery. “I have a designated seeing-eye child. Stella is my emotional support child,” she said.