Michelle Duggar, 56, Ditches Her Skirt For Black Leggings In Rare Photo With 9 Daughters

Michelle Duggar got some attention for a new look in a photo shared by daughter Jessa Seewald. The mom of 19 ditched her usual, traditional skirt for a much more comfortable pair of black leggings in the post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. The 56-year-old was all smiles as she was surrounded by her daughters, including Jessa, 30, and Jana Duggar, 33, Jill Dillard (née Duggar), 31, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), 29, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), 25, Johannah, 17, Jennifer, 15, Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13.

“The older everyone gets, the busier life gets — which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden,” Jessa said in her caption on the sweet family photo. The group appeared to be at the trendy Onyx Coffee Lab which has several locations in Arkansas, where the Duggar’s live, and is known for their latte art and seasonal drinks like the Honey Lavender Latte.

Michelle paired the leisurely bottoms with a smart pair of gray sneakers, perfect for running errand as a busy mom. She added a sporty jacket on top, echoing the vibe of her daughters. Jessa also wore leggings as she twinned with her mother, while Jill opted for a trendy pair of cargo pants, pregnant Joy did maternity jeans and Jana did a classic pair of skinny black pants. The shift is a move for the entire family, who are known devout Christians and usually wear skirts, which Jinger previously wrote about in her book.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” she penned in her 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say,” the sixth child of Michelle and Bob Duggar also said, adding that modesty was about the “position of your heart” and not just about what you “wear.”