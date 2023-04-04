Raquel Welch’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Brief Illness’ At 82

Nearly two months after Raquel Welch’s death, the actress’ death certificate is revealing more about what led to her passing. In the document, which was obtained by TMZ, it’s revealed that Raquel died from cardiac arrest. The death certificate also lists Alzheimer’s as one of the underlying causes of death. It was not previously publicized that Raquel was battling Alzheimer’s before she died at the age of 82.

Additionally, Raquel’s death certificate confirms that she was cremated after her passing. Her time of death is listed as 2:25 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 15. Raquel’s family previously confirmed that she died at home after battling a “brief illness,” although the specifics were not revealed at the time.

Throughout her career, Raquel was known as an actress and sex symbol, with roles in movies like One Million Years B.C., The Three Musketeers, Bedazzled and more. Although she only had a small role in One Million Years B.C., her appearance in the film while wearing a doeskin bikini is what catapulted her to fame and made her an international sex symbol.

Raquel was married four times during her life. Her first marriage was to her high school sweetheart, James Welch, who she had two children with. After their split in 1962, Raquel was married to Patrick Curtis from 1967 until 1972. Following that divorce, Raquel’s next marriage was to Andre Weinfeld in 1980. They were married for ten years before divorcing in 1990. Raquel’s fourth and final marriage was to Richie Palmer in 1999, but they split in 2003.

Raquel’s children, Damon and Tahnee, are now 63 and 61 respectively. Damon was shortly in the acting industry, but went on to live a very private life. Tahnee also has a number of acting credits to her name, but has lived a relatively private life like her older brother.