‘Harry Potter’ Twins James & Oliver Phelps Stage Mini Reunion With On-Screen Dad Mark Williams: Photos

A magical Harry Potter reunion took place recently between James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins, and Mark Williams, their on-screen dad. The trio got together in Singapore to film the Phelps brothers’ travel show, Fantastic Friends. Oliver, 37, shared Instagram photos of himself, James, 37, and Mark, 63, exploring Singapore on April 3. All that was missing was the rest of their on-screen Weasley relatives, including Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

Oliver gushed over the epic reunion in his caption and called the meetup with his twin brother and his Harry Potter father for his travel show “brilliant.” He wrote, “SINGAPORE with Papa, I mean Mark Williams!! We had so much fun in this brilliant destination. The food, the culture, the laughs – all brilliant.”

Oliver and James played George and Fred Weasley, respectively, in the Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011. Mark worked with them as Arthur Weasley, the patriarch of the Weasley family who are all wizards. Of course, Ron Weasley is the most famous person from the family, as the BFF of the one and only Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

Ironically, the mini Harry Potter reunion happened as major news broke about the future of the fantasy series. For a long time, there were rumors about J.K. Rowling‘s iconic book series being adapted into a television series, and now that may finally be happening. On April 3, Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is inching closer to a deal that would bring a Harry Potter TV series to life. Each season of the show would focus on one of Rowling’s 7 books in her series. According to the outlet, the series would “allow the writers to delve further into the world of Rowling’s books, many of which are longer than 500 pages.”

As fans know, the Harry Potter franchise began with a book series, but it’s expanded into an entire universe of content, including the blockbuster film series that starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, and more. There’s also the Fantastic Beasts spin-off prequel films, a Tony Award-winning stage play, an Emmy-nominated quiz show hosted by actress Helen Mirren, and the 2022 anniversary special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts.