‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Admits To Eating Cereal With Orange Juice, Sparking Wild Internet Debate

Bella Ramsey made a confession about her unusual breakfast choice that’s going viral on the internet. The 19-year-old actress, who identifies as non-binary and uses all pronouns, revealed in a January interview with The Hollywood Reporter that her last meal was “cornflakes and dried strawberries with orange juice on top, instead of milk,” which she said was “so good.” Bella’s The Last Of Us co-star Pedro Pascal was surprised by the cornflakes-OJ combo, so Bella explained why she doesn’t have the cereal with milk.

“There once wasn’t milk that I could drink,” Bella said to Pedro, 48. “There wasn’t oat milk or almond milk. So I just tried orange juice — years ago. And I loved it. And it’s been a thing ever since.” Bella also confirmed to her co-star that cornflakes with orange juice is “actually fine” on her “tummy.”

still not over the fact that bella ramsey eats their cereal with ORANGE JUICE. (also don’t try it.) pic.twitter.com/ujGrrRTa68 — kettle ༂ (@sourkettle) March 28, 2023

Bella’s breakfast admission caused a big reaction from fans on Twitter. “still not over the fact that bella ramsey eats their cereal with ORANGE JUICE. (also don’t try it.),” one fan said. Another wrote, “this is DISGUSTING,” in response to the first tweet. A third fan said that Bella’s choice of breakfast is the British actresses’ “only red flag.”

Hilariously, Bella herself responded to the fans tweeting about her cornflakes-OJ combo. “I had it for breakfast this morning,” Bella wrote in a tweet, followed by a photo of the cornflakes soaked in orange juice in a bowl. Of course, that sparked an even bigger reaction from fans, who didn’t approve of Bella’s breakfast. But surprisingly, there were some fans that supported Bella’s choice to sub out milk for orange juice with the cereal.

Cornflakes and orange juice aside, Bella has won so many people over thanks to her performance in The Last Of Us, HBO’s critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama series based on a video game. Bella plays Ellie, a badass teenager who is immune from the virus that is plaguing the world. Ellie is smuggled across the country by Pedro Pascal’s Joel, and they form a close father-daughter relationship that has become so loved by the fans. The series is returning for season 2, where we’ll get more Bella and Pedro scenes to fawn over.