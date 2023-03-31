Neil Diamond Says He’s Come To Terms With His Parkinson Disease: ‘The Beat Will Go On After I’m Gone’

Neil Diamond is coming to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. The change, he told CBS Sunday Morning during an interview that will air this weekend, happened for him in the past “few weeks.” “But somehow, a calm has moved in, and the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio,” he told Anthony Mason in a clip, per PEOPLE. “And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”

Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond opens up to Anthony Mason about coming to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, his career, and the Broadway show based on his life of @beautifulnoise this “Sunday Morning.” pic.twitter.com/zmi7v5YYrk — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

The “Forever In Blue Jeans” singer, 82, also revealed that he’s still connecting with his fans, though the disease has made it difficult. “I’m still doing it,” he said. “And I don’t like it. But … this is me, this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anthony asked the dad of four what part was hardest about watching himself played onstage in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. “It was all pretty hard,” he said. “I was a little embarrassed. I was flattered and I was scared.”

Mason then asked what the star was scared of. “Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope, because we all have a façade,” Neil replied. “And the truth be known to all of ’em. I’m not some big star. I’m just me.”

Back in 2012, when the “Sweet Caroline” singer was still in his 70’s, the singer commented on how far he’d come in his career. “I seriously never thought my career would take me into my 70s,” he told Parade at the time. He added that he “definitely” didn’t feel his age. “I definitely don’t feel like I’m 71,” he said. “I feel like I did when I was between 30 and 40. The body ages. The mind doesn’t.”