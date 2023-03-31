Miranda Lambert Addresses Whether She’d Be Interested in a ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Will fans see Miranda Lambert opposite Kevin Costner on Yellowstone? With Miranda’s fellow country stars Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham acting in the Paramount Network/CMT hit series – and after posters from Lambert’s 2009 Revolution album appeared in the show – she spoke with Entertainment Tonight about possibly acting on the series. I’ve never been an actress,” the 39-year-old singer said. “It’s not my favorite thing. If I can play myself, which I am today, that’s a little bit easier on me.”

Yellowstone had its midseason finale at the start of 2023. Amid reports that the show might end after season 5 over Costner demanding more money, the Oscar-winner had his lawyer issue a statement. The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.” Deadline also previously reported that the showrunners are “moving to end” the show in its “current form.”

So, Miranda may need to decide soon if she wants to appear on the show. She previously made her acting debut in 2012 on an episode of Law & Order: SVU. The episode, titled “Father’s Shadow,” had Miranda portray an actress named Lacey Ford, who claims she was sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer played by Michael McKean. “She’s pretty much desperate at this point,” Miranda said of the character, per Taste of Country. “She’s been in New York a while, and she’s really wanting to find that first big opportunity.”

“I had to really pull from my gut on this whole role that I was playing because I’m a very strong, confident person; I’m sort of like a kick-ass kinda girl, and I was definitely playing a more subdued, naive character,” she added. “So I had to really transform my personality, which I wasn’t sure I could until I got on the set. I just sort of tried to put myself in her shoes.

Miranda said that the experience was “really nerve-wracking all around, but also exciting, because I’ve never acted before at all, besides music videos, which I don’t have any lines in. And then playing an actress trying to get a role is like an audition — it was kind of like an audition within an audition. It was sort of my audition for myself, to see if I could even act at all. And also, my favorite show on Earth is SVU, so I definitely had those nerves going on that deal.”

While Miranda might be hesitant to step in front of the camera, she’s more eager to get into the kitchen and whip up something good to eat. On Apr. 25, she will release her book, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, co-written with author/journalist Holly Gleason, per Billboard.