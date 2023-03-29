Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Are Mind Blown Over Former Co-Stars Dylan & Cole Sprouse Being 30: Watch

Jennifer Aniston, 54, and Adam Sandler, 56, can’t believe Dylan and Cole Sprouse are now 30! The actress and actor sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about their new film, Murder Mystery 2, when the twins, who they both worked with on different projects when they were younger, were mentioned. Cole played Ben, Ross’ son on Jennifer’s popular sitcom, Friends, and both Dylan and Cole worked with Adam on the film Big Daddy.

“Cole had said he had the biggest crush on you shooting Friends,” interviewer Kit Hoover told Jennifer during the interview. “He was so little!” she replied, before Kit went on to tell her they both turned 30 in 2022.

“What?” both Jennifer and Adam reacted. “That’s hilarious. They’re cool,” Adam added while Jennifer said, “Oh, no, they’re not,” as she held her hands up to her head in disbelief. Adam also joked that he “set the table for the kids to hop on Friends. That was one thing that Jen said when I first met her. ‘Just would you please break in the children for us?'”

“You did, and now look at them!” Jennifer replied. “Beautiful, great kids,” Adam agreed. “Actually, I saw one of them when we were shooting Murder Mystery. I saw Dylan. It was like two in the morning, I heard a voice [in the lobby], and I was like, ‘Man, that sounds familiar.'”

Both Dylan and Cole have continued to be successful in their acting careers and have also made headlines for their personal lives. Dylan recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, and is set to star in the upcoming film, Beautiful Disaster. Cole has starred on the television show Riverdale since 2017, and recently broke up with his co-star Lili Reinhart. Both actors are best known for their breakthrough role on the Disney television series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which aired from 2005 until 2008. The show was about twin brothers who lived in a hotel suite in Boston, MA.