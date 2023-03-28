Drew Barrymore Reunites With ‘Ever After’ Sisters Melanie Lynskey & Megan Dodds For 25th Anniversary

Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds dress up in their 'Ever After' costumes on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' as they celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

March 28, 2023 8:38AM EDT
EVER AFTER, Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott, 1998, TM and Copyright (c)20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. (image upgraded to 17.8" x 11.9")
Image Credit: ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ever After remains a beloved Cinderella tale even after 25 years. In honor of the movie’s anniversary, Drew Barrymore reunited with her co-stars (and onscreen stepsisters) Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds for the March 28 edition of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I literally can’t even believe that I get to be here with my sisters — my stepsisters — Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds,” an emotional Drew says on her show as she holds hands with her co-stars.

Drew, Melanie, and Megan are all dressed up in character. Drew wears a recreation of Danielle’s gorgeous masquerade gown from the film, wings and all. Drew has some trouble sitting down with the wings still attached, but she makes it work! In the film, Melanie plays the nice stepsister Jaqueline, while Megan plays the wicked stepsister Marguerite.

Ever After was released on July 31, 1998. The film, based on the Cinderella fairy tale, also starred Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Jeanne Moreau, Patrick Godfrey, and more. Ever After took a feminist spin on the fairytale, with Danielle saving herself instead of waiting for a prince to rescue her.

Melanie, who is currently starring in the second season of Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets, recently recalled a gift that Drew gave her when they began filming Ever After. “She gave me a gift when we started doing Ever After, and it was so sweet. And I was like, ‘I want to get her a gift,'” Melanie said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “And I found, at this antique market, these plates with the butterfly opening in different stages. I was like, ‘Perfect!'”

Drew Barrymore as Danielle in ‘Ever After.’ (©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Drew first had Melanie on her show in 2022 and discussed filming Ever After in the South of France all those years ago. Melanie said Ever After was the second film she ever starred in, and it remains a “benchmark for joy.” She gushed that filming the movie was one of her “happiest experiences.”

