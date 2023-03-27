Jennifer Aniston Wants To ‘Avenge’ Jennifer Coolidge On ‘The White Lotus’ As Her Sister

Jennifer Aniston is ready to be cast in The White Lotus. The 54-year-old actress, who confessed that she is “obsessed” with the hit HBO series, said she would love to play the sister of Jennifer Coolidge‘s character, Tanya, to avenge her death. The idea was brought up during the Friends alum‘s March 27 interview with E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight. “Did you hear it, [show creator] Mike White? I want Jennifer Coolidge,” Jennifer replied when Keltie introduced the storyline. “I love her.”

Jennifer also made sure to clarify one of the 52-year-old filmmaker’s comments about her and other actors not wanting to participate in the show. “Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, ‘I know you all passed on it!'” she said, referencing his 2023 Globes acceptance speech after he won the trophy for Best Limited TV Series. “I didn’t! I didn’t even get a call.” Perhaps, now it’s her time to get that call!

Fans were devastated when Coolidge’s character died at the end of Season 2 of The White Lotus and have expressed their desire to have her return to the show’s third season if possible. However, she previously conceded that Mike likely made the best decision with killing Tanya off. “Mike is someone where you can’t just talk him out of things. Most of the decisions he makes, I have to say, later I look back and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, Mike White was right again,'” Coolidge, 61, explained to The Hollywood Reporter after her being involved in the third season was suggested. “Who knows if people were going to get tired of Tanya? Who knows? My only bummer is that I guess any way to bring back Tanya would have to be a prequel to White Lotus 1.”

Coolidge won her first-ever Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series at the 2023 award show and thanked Mike White for including her in the project. “I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn’t matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren’t being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me!” she comically noted.

Coolidge appeared on Friends during its tenth season as a former friend of Monica and Phoebe, but has not worked on a large project involving Aniston since. Aniston co-starred with Mike in the 2002 film The Good Girl, so the threesome may be due for a reunion. The White Lotus fans will have to sit back and wait to see how the casting for the highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus pans out.