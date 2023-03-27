Elijah Wood & Partner Secretly Welcomed Their 2nd Child After His Buzzworthy Debut On ‘Yellowjackets’

“We’ve got a 3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early,” Elijah Wood said in a feature with WSJ. Magazine, casually referring to how he, 42, and his longtime partner, Mette-Marie Kongsved, became parents for the second time. The birth of their daughter would put her birthday at the end of 2021/start of 2022, though Elijah wasn’t forthcoming with that detail. The private couple previously welcomed their son, Evan, in 2019 in a similarly quiet manner.

Elijah told WSJ. Magazine that he has kept his private life out of the spotlight and has stayed quiet on social media. He did confirm that he maintains a private Instagram account but has no desire to go public soon. “I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world,” he told the publication. “An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share. It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I’m a relatively private person.”

Elijah joined season 2 of Yellowjackets, playing the part of Walter, a citizen detective whose character arc is set to be intertwined with Christina Ricci’s Misty, per Entertainment Weekly. IMDB lists two other projects in the post-production phase for Elijah: L.A Rush, about how a “father goes into the world of video gaming to save his teenage daughter from the control of a mysterious game developer”; and the start-studded remake of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 cult classic, The Toxic Avenger. Directed by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore), other actors listed in the project include Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon, and Peter Dinklage.

“When Elijah agreed to come play on the Yellowjackets team, our minds were blown,” Yellowjackets showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco told Vulture. “We’ve been fans of his for years (in some of our cases, since middle school!) and are delighted to report that his incredible talent is matched only by his kindness, warmth, and enthusiasm for his work. We absolutely can’t wait for the world to meet Walter.”

“In the first season, we saw a lot of how she operates, but we didn’t see much of her internal life,” Christina Ricci told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think that for me as an actress, I hope that we explore more of that because that is really interesting and compelling stuff just for me.”